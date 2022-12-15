Man hospitalized after alligator attack near pond in Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel Police Department received a 911 call about a man who was bitten by an alligator in a pond in the 2000 block of Periwinkle Way on Thursday.

Officers say it happened just after 11:00 a.m. and when they arrived they found the victim.

Police say the victim was using the pond to wash his hands when he was bitten by the alligator.

They say the victim was able to free himself and call 911 while people around him applied a tourniquet until help arrived.

He was taken to the hospital for a serious injury to his right forearm.

Florida Fish and Wildlife, along with a Florida State trapper are currently on scene attempting to capture the alligator.