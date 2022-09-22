Man found guilty of sex crimes with child under 12 years old

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Fort Myers man is found guilty of sex crimes against a child under the age of 12.

In the State Attorney’s report, Johnny Andrus Jackson was found guilty of charges of sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, and lewd and lascivious conduct.

Back in July of 2021, a child reportedly told a relative about being sexually assaulted by Jackson. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office contacted Jackson at a home in Lehigh Acres and he was arrested.

According to the State Attorney’s report, Jackson's sentencing is scheduled for November 10, 2022.