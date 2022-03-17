Man found guilty of robbery charges with a deadly weapon

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers man holds a knife to a Starbucks worker and demands money then dashes.

Dustin Phennicie, 42, from Fort Myers was found guilty of robbery charges with a deadly weapon on March 16, 2022.

On July 14, 2021, Phennicie was walking into a Starbucks on Daniels Parkway, in Lee County, and was reportedly greeting people inside the Starbucks. Shortly after, Phennicie asked an employee for change then pulled out a knife and demanded money.

Until the employee gave him money, Phennicie allegedly held a knife out at the worker. Phennicie got the crash then fled.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office found Phennicie at a hotel close by and took him into custody

Phennicie’s sentencing date is set for April 18 according to the report.