Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Man found guilty of robbery charges with a deadly weapon

download (1).jpeg
LCSO
download (1).jpeg
Posted at 10:03 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 22:05:38-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers man holds a knife to a Starbucks worker and demands money then dashes.

Dustin Phennicie, 42, from Fort Myers was found guilty of robbery charges with a deadly weapon on March 16, 2022.

On July 14, 2021, Phennicie was walking into a Starbucks on Daniels Parkway, in Lee County, and was reportedly greeting people inside the Starbucks. Shortly after, Phennicie asked an employee for change then pulled out a knife and demanded money.

Until the employee gave him money, Phennicie allegedly held a knife out at the worker. Phennicie got the crash then fled.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office found Phennicie at a hotel close by and took him into custody

Phennicie’s sentencing date is set for April 18 according to the report.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4