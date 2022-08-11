Man found guilty of leaving crash scene involving personal injury

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A jury found 48-year-old Andrew Beryl Carter guilty of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury.

Back on February 25, 2021, Carter drove his Kia past two sisters walking along Canal Street in Fort Myers. After he already passed them, Carter put his car in reverse and hit one of the women.

Carter stopped for a moment to ask the two women not to call the police before fleeing the scene.

The woman survived the incident.

The Fort Myers Police Department went to the scene and were able to find Carter and arrest him.

The jury returned the guilty verdict a bit after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Carter's sentencing is scheduled for August 29.