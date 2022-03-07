Man found guilty for reckless driving and drug trafficking

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Thirty-eight-year-old Sebring man identified as Rodney Davis, was found guilty on March 7, 2022 for charges of reckless driving causing property damage, and leaving the scene of the crash with someone injured along with trafficking drugs.

In 2018, a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant was on his way home when he saw a dark colored Audi reportedly speeding at 97 miles per hour over the Midpoint Bridge and had reportedly accelerated to 127 mph in a 45 mph zone.

According to the report, the vehicle had exited at Del Prado Boulevard, in Cape Coral ,and reportedly hit a jeep as it was turning right. Both vehicles were said to have spun around and Davis jumped out of his vehicle and fled the scene.

Fort Myers Police found blood drops on the steering wheel that was sent in for DNA testing to match Davis.

There was also a bag reported in the back of Davis' vehicle that contained his mail, toothbrush and fentanyl.

FMPD eventually arrested Davis’ after identifying him during a traffic stop for speeding.

Davis is said to be scheduled for sentencing in April 18.

