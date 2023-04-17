Man found guilty for burglary of a gas station during Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Marcos Delacruz, 39, of Lehigh Acres, has been found guilty and sentenced for a crime committed during Hurricane Ian's impact.

Delacruz was captured on video breaking into a gas station convenience store and taking several items on September 28, 2022.

He was located, arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and charged by the State Attorney’s Office with



Burglary of a Structure During a State of Emergency

Criminal Mischief (Less than $200)

Petit Theft

Delacruz entered an open plea to the court on the charges, and was sentenced by the Lee County Circuit Court to 6 years in prison followed by 48 months of probation.

