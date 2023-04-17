Man found guilty for burglary of a gas station during Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Marcos Delacruz, 39, of Lehigh Acres, has been found guilty and sentenced for a crime committed during Hurricane Ian's impact.
Delacruz was captured on video breaking into a gas station convenience store and taking several items on September 28, 2022.
He was located, arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and charged by the State Attorney’s Office with
- Burglary of a Structure During a State of Emergency
- Criminal Mischief (Less than $200)
- Petit Theft
Delacruz entered an open plea to the court on the charges, and was sentenced by the Lee County Circuit Court to 6 years in prison followed by 48 months of probation.