Man found asleep at the wheel tried to run from Cape Coral Police

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police received a call around 1:10 a.m. on the morning of May 25 about a man asleep in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle.

The car was in the Wawa parking lot on NE Pine Island Road with the driver’s window open.

According to Cape Coral Police, the front cabin of the car had many open beer cans and a strong smell of alcohol coming through the open window.

When an officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, the driver refused.

The officer then opened the driver’s door, which resulted in the driver standing up, pushing the officer, and taking off running across the parking lot.

However, due to his level of intoxication, the driver soon fell and the officer was able to detain the man - who was later identified as Matthew Dominic Demauro.

Demauro refused to take a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and did not provide a sample of his breath.

Officers searched Demauro’s vehicle after his arrest and found several pills and a fixed blade knife.

Police charged Demauro with battery on a law enforcement officer, posession of a controlled substance, resisting with violence, driving while license suspended, DUI, DUI refusal with prior refusal and carrying a concealed weapon.