FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a fatal hit and run involving a bicyclist in back December and found the suspect.

According to FHP the crash occurred on December 9, 2021, on US 41/ Harborage Boulevard in Lee County.

The Traffic Homicide Division and FHP worked hard together to find the driver, a 41-year-old male Tyrone Lamont Bundren.

He was arrested for fleeing the scene after someone died and driving with a revoked license.