Man charged with DUI-related hit-and-run that injured 4

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 26-year-old man was arrested following a crash on U.S. 41 and Estero Pkwy. Saturday night which caused multiple injuries and property damage.

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver, Nolasco Marcos of San Carlos Park, hit a pickup truck and a sedan with his SUV around 8 p.m.

Two people in the pickup truck suffered serious injuries, according to the FHP narrative, and two people in the sedan sustained minor injuries.

FHP says the SUV driver failed to stop after the crash, but multiple witnesses assisted in getting him to stop on U.S. 41 just north of the crash site.

Investigators say Marcos had a .226 blood alcohol level. The legal BAC in Florida is .08.

Marcos is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and property damage, driving under the influence, and not having a valid driver's license.

FHP's investigation is ongoing.