Man charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after charging at deputies with a knife

NORTH FORT MYERS, FLA — Tonight we continue to follow a story we brought you Sunday morning where deputies confirmed there was a deputy-involved shooting in North Fort Myers.

Lee County Sheriff's office tells us this incident happened at Travis Avenue and Pondella Road.

Tonight I wanted to get you answers on what exactly happened in a neighborhood in Fort Myers

"There was 32 police officers and detectives in the street because we were counting like what is happening we didn’t know if there was a standoff or what," says a neighbor.

Neighbors many of which didn't want to show their faces on camera said they didn't know what was happening when they saw deputies around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

"There was some kind of dispute inside the residence where he decided he was going to burn the house down," Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Man charges at deputies with a knife and is shot according to LCSO

Sheriff Marceno says when deputies arrived they saw a man in the street armed with a knife.

"Deputies give verbal commands to try to defuse the situation. That's when the suspect decides to take that knife and run it at two deputies. One deployed a taser simultaneously, one shoots his firearm once striking the suspect."

Sheriff Marceno says the suspect has no criminal history but the suspect does have a history of mental illness and has been baker acted before.

Neighbors have seen the suspect around.

"The day before I heard the lady in the main house scream and he came out the front door and fell right on his face no hands just so I guess he was fighting with them. Freaked me out I got my son and my daughter on the phone saying mom you gotta move you gotta move and I’m like come on nothing ever happens here really."

"You bring deadly force to anyone in this county we meet deadly force with deadly force every time. I’m very thankful their training experience is what kicked in and again that the suspect was unable to fatally stab our deputy," said Marceno

Sheriff Marceno said the 53-year-old suspect is in the hospital recovering and no deputies were hurt involved in this incident.

That suspect is facing an aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.