Man charged after altercation at airport parking garage

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Port Authority police say a man and woman got into a violent altercation over a laptop computer.

John Polak of Bonita Springs was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with battery as a result of the confrontation.

A witness told police an argument between Polak and a woman at an airport parking garage Tuesday night increased in volume and intensity before Polak allegedly wrapped his hands around the woman's neck and began to choke her.

Polak accused the woman of repeatedly slapping him while he was driving. He told officers the argument was over a work laptop he said the woman refused to return to him.

The woman told police the couple has been in regular physical confrontations in the time they have been together and that law enforcement had to intervene in a recent incident in Georgia.

Polak remains in the Lee County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon on a $10,000 bond.