Man buries himself to try and avoid capture

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, deputies responded to a residential burglary in progress in North Fort Myers.

When deputies arrived on the scene they were told an unknown man entered the residence and never left.

Lee County Sheriff's Office Bruce Davis

When deputies entered the home, they heard someone walking in the attic and found a five-gallon bucket under the attic access along with insulation debris on the floor.

Deputies gave multiple commands for the suspect to come down. However, the suspect made a rash decision and refused to come down.

Deputies along with the K-9 Unit entered the attic and located the suspect, identified as Bruce Davis.

Davis was buried in the insulation with his face against the air duct system to breathe fresh air.

Davis was charged with burglary and resisting an officer. He was later booked in the Marceno Motel.