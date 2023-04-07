Man barricades himself in Fort Myers home after domestic incident

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say barricaded himself in his home after a report of domestic violence and gunshots Friday.

LCSO had previously responded to a call of a verbal dispute at the home on Kent Avenue Thursday night. They conducted an investigation but made no arrests.

Friday, deputies were called back to the same residence for reported domestic violence and gun shots fired in and outside of the home.

When they arrived on scene, a female victim ran out of the home and claimed she was held against her will at gunpoint by her boyfriend.

According to LCSO, the suspect continued shooting at the victim as she ran outside.

An LCSO Sergeant then engaged with the suspect as he barricaded himself inside the home. After 30 - 40 minutes of verbal negotiation, the suspect surrendered.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a press conference that multiple shots were fired inside the home and also hit other homes in the neighborhood.

The suspect is now in custody.