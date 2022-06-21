Man arrested for spray painting graffiti at Four Freedoms Park

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Officers arrested Thatcher Allen Greenwood and charged him with criminal mischief over $1,000.

On June 18, officers responded to a call about a man spray painting a trashcan, gazebo, tables and the floor at the park. Witnesses also claimed the suspect threw the spray paint can into the nearby water.

When officers got to the park, they found Greenwood near one of the gazebos that was freshly graffitied. The blue spray all over the gazebo matched the paint on Greenwood’s hands and forearms.

Greenwood admitted that he did the graffiti.

Officers took him to Lee County Jail.