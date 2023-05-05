Man arrested for sending inappropriate pictures of children on social media

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police (FMPD) have arrested a 22-year-old for sending inappropriate pictures of minors to others on social media.

Police Officers arrested Anthony Angelo and have charged him with 10 counts of possession and two counts of transmission of child pornography.

FMPD said the National Center for Missing and exploited children gave investigators a tip about Angelo last summer.

Detectives eventually found evidence that Angelo sent inappropriate images and videos on the app Kik.