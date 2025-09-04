Man arrested for Lehigh armed robbery after sneaker sale setup on Snapchat

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of robbing someone at gunpoint. The suspect, deputies say, posed as a seller of a rare pair of shoes on Snapchat.

According to a police report, the victim was in Lehigh Acres visiting friends. He said he was also talking to an unknown man on Snapchat after looking at a rare sneaker the man, later identified as Jah'marion Pigford, was selling.

When the victim and Pigford met to look at the shoes, deputies say Pigford got into the victim's car and put a gun to his head. Pigford demanded money and the victim handed it over, the report says.

According to deputies, Pigford then demanded the victim to drive to an address where Pigford ran off.

The victim told deputies he had a picture of the suspect from Snapchat and was identified as Pigford through a photo lineup.

Detectives found Pigford at a home in Fort Myers. When they arrived, they say Pigford ran off and was eventually caught.

The sheriff's office says Pigford had money on him, consistent with what was taken during the robbery. Pigford denied to talk to deputies.

He was arrested for robbery with a firearm and resisting arrest.