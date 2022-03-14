Man arrested for abusing his bulldog

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — North Naples man arrested after being caught on video kicking and punching his miniature American Bulldog, Guido.

Lee County Sheriff Deputies responded to the location of Zebra Drive, in North Fort Myers in regards to a complaint of a man abusing his bulldog, and deputies were given video footage.

The man identified as Michael Fernandes was under investigation by the Animal Cruelty Task Force and North District Criminal Investigators.

Detectives watched the video footage and witnessed Fernandes reportedly yanking Guido's kneck aggressively by the leash and punching Guido in the face till the bulldog whimpered. Fernandes reportedly kicked the dog with so much force that the canine spun 180 degrees. Guido managed to escape and ran to his crate.

Domestic Animal Services have Guido in their care and a full medical exemption is pending.

Fernandes was charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty and sent to Lee County Jail.