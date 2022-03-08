Man arrested for fleeing car crash and auto theft

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff Office deputies arrested a man who crashed his car and fled the scene to steal another vehicle in Fort Myers.

Deputies responded to a crash scene at the location of Alico Road and Phlox Drive, on March 7.

Once deputies arrived, they were told that the suspect, who is identified as Corey Brinson, 32, fled the scene.

According to LCSO, while deputies were at the scene, they received another report of a stolen vehicle from Cam in Fort Myers that was later discovered by detectives to be stolen by Brinson.

Detectives reportedly discovered that Brinson stole the vehicle from Cam Court after he crashed his vehicle on Alico Road.

Detectives were then informed of the location of the stolen vehicle at Hickory Boulevard in Bonita Springs; they also located Brinson as they were driving to the location and took him into custody.

Brinson was arrested on the charges of Grand Theft Auto and Loitering and Prowling.

