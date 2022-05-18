Man arrested for defrauding Cape Coral residents out of $50k

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — State documents show that a man acted as a contractor without a license and he's accused of scamming some Cape Coral residents out of $50,000.

That man, Angel Santana, was arrested after a more than two year investigation that landed 25-year-old Santana in jail.

He's now facing five charges - one scheming to defraud, and four others of conducting business without a license.

One of those victims, according to documents, was over the age of 65.

Another charge showing he acted as a contractor in another case in April 2021, and then two more times from March 2021 through September 2021.

And on Monday, Santana turned himself in to Lee County Jail, with Cape Coral Police telling Fox 4 that the scheming started in their city.

The details of that work is redacted through documents, however State's Division of Corporations shows that Santana did file for a business license called "Quality Pools and Spa" in May 2021 - which happened after the state says Santana committed most of these crimes.