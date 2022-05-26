Man arrested for damaging 'La Mexicana' business sign in his underwear & throwing cinderblocks at deputies

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a man allegedly in his underwear damaging a business sign and throwing cinderblocks at people on Ortiz Avenue.

According to LCSO, The suspect committed $10,000 worth of damages to the “La Mexicana” business sign while yelling obscenities and throwing items that included cinderblocks at people below the roof.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they attempted to get the suspect, Jesus Medina, off the roof peacefully, but he would not comply. Medina reportedly still threw items like cinderblocks below at deputies.

The deputies had to remove him off the roof and arrested him immediately. According to deputies, during the booking process, Medina’s behavior was said to be disorderly with deputies.

Medina is charged with obstruction without violence, aggravated assault on an officer, and criminal mischief.