Man arrested for choking sleeping child in Lee County, deputies say

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested for placing a sleeping child in a choke hold.

Investigators posted a video showing 28-year-old Dominic Fisher on a surveillance video from inside of a bedroom, deputies said.

LCSO

According to the sheriff's office, Fisher is seen walking in while the child is sleeping, grabbing them around the neck and placing them in a chokehold.

Deputies said the choking appears to have lasted for multiple seconds; however, the child is expected to make a full recovery.

The sheriff's office said Fisher was unable to provide a reason for the incident.

He has been arrested for two counts of aggravated child abuse.