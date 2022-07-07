Man accused of fraud arrested at Fort Myers bank

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies responded to a bank in Fort Myers after a man attempts to withdraw $4,200 with a fraudulent license.

According to the report, On July 1, the suspect William Garcia attempted to withdraw the money from an account with a license that was not his and forged a withdrawal document.

Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit discovered that the license and social security card belonged to a person in Tennessee.

LCSO was notified by the bank tellers after Garcia could not provide further documentation or answer security questions accurately.

Upon further investigation, detectives discovered that Garcia attempted to use the same identification card at a different bank earlier.

Garcia was still at the bank when deputies arrived and was arrested for charges of counterfeit license, fraud, and two counts of impersonation.

"Fraud is a personal attack, and we hope the victim of this crime feels safe knowing my team made an arrest. I hope this crook finds his new identity at the Marceno Motel. I commend my deputies and detectives in the Economic Crimes Unit for acting fast and preventing the loss of thousands of dollars.” Sheriff Carmine Marceno.