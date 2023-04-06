Man arrested after pointing laser at LCSO helicopter, deputies say

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office Arrested a man after he allegedly shone a green laser pointer at an LCSO helicopter while it was in flight.

A deputy was called to the scene at Bayside Point East on Tuesday, April 4. Deputies with LCSO's Aviation Unit were able to provide the suspect's exact location and said he pointed the laser at the helicopter two to three times.

When deputies arrived at the address, they identified a man matching the Aviation Unit's description. He was later identified as 41-year-old John Beck of Fort Myers.

Beck was taken into custody and is charged with one count of public order crime, pointing a laser at a driver or pilot.