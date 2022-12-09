Watch Now
Man arrested after pointing a gun inside Fort Myers restaurant

Posted at 7:36 AM, Dec 09, 2022
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they said pointed a rifle at patrons in a North Fort Myers restaurant.

According to witnesses, Christian Banegas of Texas pulled the gun out and pointed it at several people inside before fleeing in a grey Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Once more deputies arrived at the scene on Bayshore Road, a roving perimeter was set up on a dead-end road, which led into the Old Bridge Village neighborhood. Deputies were advised that Banegas had entered the neighborhood and began searching the area for him.

Banegas was located in the community and placed under arrest.

Further investigation revealed that Banegas was in the restaurant with a female victim and her friends. He became upset when the victim accepted free pizza from the restaurant.

He went out to his vehicle and returned with the rifle in hand. He pointed the gun at the victim and her friends and threatened to kill them.

Banegas is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without intent to kill.

