Man arrested after fatally stabbing someone in Bonita Springs

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested a man for murder on Sunday night.

LCSO says they responded to a call on Sunday about a fatal stabbing on New York Street in Bonita Springs.

According to LCSO, a victim was located at the residence with wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Deputies immediately located the suspect, Roberto Domingo Rodriguez where he was detained and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

LCSO says Detectives discovered that an altercation occurred inside a residence that ultimately led to the victim being fatally stabbed by Rodriguez.

LCSO said the victim and Rodriguez know each other and this is an isolated incident.

Roberto Rodriguez was charged with 2nd-degree murder.