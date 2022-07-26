Man arrested after burglarizing woman's home then forcibly kisses her cheek

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man is arrested after breaking into a woman’s home in North Fort Myers and forcibly kissing her on the cheek and burglarizing her.

On July 25, 2022, LCSO deputies responded to the location of a home on Ridgeway Dr.

When deputies arrived, they saw a car parked on the driveway that belonged to the suspect identified as Shawn Dale Pons, who was still inside.

The victim told deputies that Pons went into her home while she was doing laundry then grabbed her from behind and tried to force a kiss on her cheek. She said that she fled her home out of fear and then contacted 911.

While North District Criminal Investigations detectives were interviewing Pons he said that he came from St. Petersburg to help his brother with construction.

Pons was arrested by LCSO for charges of burglary with battery.