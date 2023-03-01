Man arrested after a second foot chase in two months

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man after a second foot chase in two months

On Monday, Feb 27, the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a call about a male who was possibly passed out inside a running vehicle with a syringe in his hand.

Before officers arrived at the scene, Lee County Emergency Medical Services and Cape Coral Fire Department personnel contacted a male, identified as Handy Granda, and his passenger Alexa Sophia Pierce who stated they were only “sleeping” and quickly left the location.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

As responding officers arrived in the area, they located a grey KIA matching the description of the vehicle traveling northbound on SE 15th Place.

The responding officer observed a traffic infraction and attempted to pull over this vehicle.

Granda exited the vehicle and ran northbound on foot.

The officer gave numerous commands as he chased Granda who refused to stop. Employees of Valvoline assisted the officer as they continued chasing Granda.

With the assistance of the Valvoline employees, the officer was able to detain Granda.

Pierce also ran from the vehicle but was located hiding behind a nearby business, where she was later detained.

The investigation revealed that Granda and Pierce had many narcotics on them and inside the vehicle.

This is the second time since January that Granda has fled from officers on foot.

Granda and Pierce were transported to the Lee County Jail and have been charged with possession with intent to sell cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

They were also charged with possession of drug equipment and resisting without violence.