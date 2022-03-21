Drug trafficking leader and his members receive sentencing

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man who had allegedly been leading a drug trafficking organization received a sentence of 24 years and 5 months in a federal prison according to the United States Attorney Office.

According to the report, the defendant Marvin Harris Jr.,23, was ordered to forfeit his drug-dealing earnings including a Mercedes Benz along with an 18k gold Datejust Rolex, and multiple gold Cuban link chains.

Some of Harris's drug trafficking organization spots were located in the areas off of Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers. The dealers who would work with Harris were said to receive housing; the homes would then serve as the main distribution spots.

According to the report, on August 12, 2020, Harris was jailed for contempt of court with a homicide investigation.

While Harris was in jail, his girlfriend, co-defendant Destiny Molina, was supplying his dealers with the drugs. During phone calls between the two, investigators found proof of Harris teaching Molina how to mix fentanyl with adulterants to increase his profit.

On October 15, 2020, the FBI obtained a search warrant for Molina’s residence in Gaillard Avenue in North Port and the main drug house located at New York Drive in Fort Myers.

Law enforcement reportedly found more than $53,000 in cash, expensive jewelry pieces, over 100 grams of fentanyl and cocaine, and a firearm.

According to the report, the four other members who were in relation to the case pleaded guilty.

Destiny Molina is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and will face 5-40 years in prison and sentencing is scheduled for 6/06/22.

Bradley Griffin is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and will face 7 years and 3 months in federal prison.

Robert Rosado is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and will face 12 years and 7 months in federal prison.