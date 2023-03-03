Man and dog rescued from boat off the coast of Sanibel Island

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man and his dog were rescued Friday morning after a distress call in Lee County.

Captiva Island Fire District Captain Jeff Pawul says the Captiva Fire/Rescue was called out around 6:00 a.m. for a watercraft distress call.

It happened just off the coast of Sanibel Island.

Captain Pawul says the man and his dog are both doing okay and are being evaluated but were brought ashore by rescue crews.

Lee County Sheriff's Office helicopter assisted the crews in locating the vessel in choppy sea conditions.