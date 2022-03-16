Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Man allegedly holds 7-Elleven at gunpoint

276002522_1389231168216568_8555711993851416516_n.jpg
SWFL Crimestoppers
276002522_1389231168216568_8555711993851416516_n.jpg
Posted at 5:23 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 17:24:00-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a man who held a convenience store at gunpoint in Lehigh Acres around 3:30 AM Wednesday morning.

According to the report, the suspect was a masked white male wearing all dark clothing.

The suspect went into the 7-Eleven store located at 1626 Meadow Road in Lehigh Acres. He had locked the door behind him and demanded cash and a pack of Newport cigarettes from the employee at the register while displaying a firearm.

The suspect was given the cash and ran out of the store, on foot, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000; all calls are anonymous.

276002522_1389231168216568_8555711993851416516_n.jpg
276030331_1389231154883236_5614964698566633653_n.jpg
276053553_1389231144883237_4913340207577846731_n.jpg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4