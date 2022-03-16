Man allegedly holds 7-Elleven at gunpoint

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a man who held a convenience store at gunpoint in Lehigh Acres around 3:30 AM Wednesday morning.

According to the report, the suspect was a masked white male wearing all dark clothing.

The suspect went into the 7-Eleven store located at 1626 Meadow Road in Lehigh Acres. He had locked the door behind him and demanded cash and a pack of Newport cigarettes from the employee at the register while displaying a firearm.

The suspect was given the cash and ran out of the store, on foot, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000; all calls are anonymous.

