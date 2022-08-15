Man accused of armed trespassing, illegal hunting after dead deer found

NAPLES, Fla. — A 27-year-old man from Collier County was arrested after a Deputy witnessed ‘unusual activity near Immokalee Rd and County Line.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, a Deputy was patrolling the area around 8:45 AM when he saw a truck with the engine running and no one inside. The vehicle was parked at an orange grove posted where there were "no trespassing" signs.

The Deputy saw several weapons inside the car like a rifle, handgun, and a cross-bow.

Shortly after, the Deputy later found a man identified as Jose Rafael Rodriguez walking out of a row of orange trees wearing camouflage.

The Deputy asked him what he was doing on private property and he reportedly responded by saying he needed to relieve himself.

After further investigation, it was revealed that Rodriguez has active warrants out of Polk County for armed trespassing and illegal hunting.

The Deputy entered the area that Rodriguez came out of and found a dead male dear that was shot. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the case further

Rodriguez was taken into custody.

“This arrest was the result of excellent proactive patrolling by a deputy,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

