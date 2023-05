LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Mac & Cheese Street Festival is returning for its fifth year in a row.

The festival will be held on June 3 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and June 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Mac & Cheese festival will take place in downtown Fort Myers and will feature over 10 local food trucks and restaurants showing off their Mac & Cheese creations.

There will also be two full bars for participants 21 and up. Along with bounce houses, face painting, and axe throwing.