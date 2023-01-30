Watch Now
LSCO: Crash closes section of Lee Blvd. in Lehigh Acres

LCSO: Crash closed down Lee Blvd.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jan 30, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced all lanes of Lee Blvd are closed at Collins Ave N for a multi-vehicle crash in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies say the roadway will be closed for the next several hours.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek another route.

