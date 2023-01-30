LSCO: Crash closes section of Lee Blvd. in Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced all lanes of Lee Blvd are closed at Collins Ave N for a multi-vehicle crash in Lehigh Acres.
Deputies say the roadway will be closed for the next several hours.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek another route.
🚨TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚨— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) January 30, 2023
Please be advised all lanes of Lee Blvd are closed at Collins Ave N for a multi-vehicle crash.
The roadway will be closed for the next serval hours.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.