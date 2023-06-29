Lovers Key State Park reopens 9 months after Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lovers Key State Park is a vacation destination for many tourists that come to Southwest Florida, but it's also a symbol of home for locals. Since September 2022, the park has been rebuilding and repairing from Hurricane Ian, but the park reopened its gates to the public on Wednesday.

John Raymer, volunteer tram driver at Lovers Key State Park, says he's excited to get back to kayaking and biking around his favorite park.

"The park took a terrible hit but they’ve really done a nice job with it," said Raymer.

According to Raymer, the water levels within the park canals are at the lowest they've seen them in years, but this is creating for great bird-watching.

Locals are excited to get back to their favorite beach, but a few of their favorite things are missing. Ian destroyed many buildings along the coast, but the historic park pier is still standing.

“Southwest Florida is very resilient people and we know we’ll come back. There is work to be done, but at least it’s a good beginning," said Kobena Anaky, a Fort Myers local.

The park will be open for July 4 celebrations.