LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Love Boat Home Made Ice Cream is celebrating its grand opening in downtown Fort Myers nearly eight months after Hurricane Ian.

The grand opening will be held on June 2, from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 1512 Hendry Street.

The ice cream shop says visitors can expect to find Love Boat merchandise, prizes, and exclusive flavor tastings throughout the night.

They also say one lucky winner will receive free ice cream for an entire year.