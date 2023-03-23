Looking at the future of jet ski companies in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Thursday, some worries were on the water after the City of Cape Coral considered banning jet ski companies from launching out of city boat ramps.

The recommendation to stop the city’s jet ski program would have been implemented on July 31.

At a Cape Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting, members eventually voted against that idea.

Sachin Handa, owner of Sunshine Jet Ski Rental, said he couldn't sleep when he heard city leaders were considering shutting down the city’s jet ski program.

Some members during the COW meeting claimed jet ski company owners were congesting public boat ramps and conducting commercial business in a public place.

“One day coming in and okay pack up! it’s just going to put us on the streets,” said Handa.

COW member Dan Sheppard said the problem needs to be addressed, but the answer isn't eliminating local legitimate businesses.

“By supporting small businesses that small business is going to grow and become an asset in our city. so I think we need to come up with some ideas,” said Sheppard.

Ideas that were not discussed but will be decided and brought back to staff in 90 days by interim City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn.

On Thursday, Handa said he hopes the changes will eliminate businesses that don't have licenses but still use boat ramps for customers.

“The parking lot is completely packed because of them, but we are the people with legit business licenses, legit insurances,” said Handa.

Handa said he is hopeful the city will find a middle ground when city staff presents their ideas in 3 months.

"The City of Cape Coral is growing, we really need the watercraft industry and to have some fun,” said Handa.