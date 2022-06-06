Lodger sentenced for murder of elderly man who took him in

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 47-year-old man who prosecutors said murdered the person who took him and and left their body in a closet was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Michael Wasko was also sentenced to five years on a single count of grand theft auto.

Prosecutors said the elderly victim took Wasko in and was later reported missing. Deputies later found the man's body in the closet of his Fort Myers home.

Wasko fled the state in the victim's vehicle and was later found by Chatham County, Va. officials who extradited him back to Lee County.