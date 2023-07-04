Local veteran organization retiring American flags and giving blood on 4th of July

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Tuesday, the American Legion Post #90 in Cape Coral hosted a flag retirement ceremony and a blood drive on the Fourth of July.

Keith Berres, the Commander for Post #90, said there is a process for properly retiring an American flag.

“Flag codes state that you should properly dispose of and retire a flag. It's respect of our country and the honor that the flag serves for our country,” said Berres.

As for the blood drive, Berres said it pairs with their full day of celebrations.

“It shows both the end of the life of the American flag but then we do the blood drive to honor those men and women we can save by giving our blood,” said Berres.

The event to donate blood was something personal for many, including Linda Gebo.

“My dad was in the service he served during World War II and that's why I'm a very active member here at Post #90,” said Gebo.

“Being a veterans organization this is one of the dates very near and dear to our hearts,” said Berres.