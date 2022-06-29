Local vendors prepare for holiday rush amid firework shortage

FORT MYERS, FLA — As the Fourth of July gets closer, many Southwest residents are excited about fireworks.

“I am hoping everyone has a happy 4th, I hope only good things for everyone on the 4th,” Customer Adonna Green said.

Although the shortage of fireworks is taking a toll throughout the nation, many cities in Fort Myers are preparing for what customers may need.

“We dealt with this a couple of years ago, at the start of everything that happened,” Denny Billec, Phantom Fireworks of Fort Myers said.

Billec says the firework shortage is a misfortune that took place in 2020.

“The only thing that we were short or maybe slow coming in was reloadable shell kits,” Billec said.

He says due to the history, they are preparing for the holiday rush even with concerns of a firework shortage.

“With inventory, we are fully loaded. We had a truck come in on Tuesday,” Billec said. “We have a truck coming tomorrow and then we have another full truck coming on Friday morning.”

Some customers look to get their fireworks early to avoid out-of-stock items and to beat the large crowds.

“They have to be loud, we are partial to fountains as opposed to the aerials,” Green said.

Billec says customers should not worry because they plan to have everything they may need.

