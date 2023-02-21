Local theatre students win an award at the Junior Theater Festival West

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Local students from the Fort Myers theatre won a Freddie G Inspiration award at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival West.

The festival is dedicated to rewarding and celebrating student-driven musical theater programs. The award is given to a group that touches the heart of the audience in a special way.

Each group performs a 15-minute selection from a Broadway Junior musical. The Fort Myers Theatre presented selections from Disney's Newsies Jr. One critic even said the performance left them with a smile on their face.

The Fort Myers Theatre offers training for all ages for students to learn, sing, dance, and act. The Theatre builds these foundational skills as they prepare to perform.

Students studying at For Myers Theaters get the ability to exercise their creativity and expression through theater games, working with costumes, and creating fun and unique sceneries.