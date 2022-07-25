Local teachers participate in FGCU "Wet Walk"

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Local science teachers in the SWFL area participated in FGCU's "Wet Walk" to help teach their students back in their classrooms.

The walk led by Dr. Win Everham happened on Friday (July 22) and was apart of the Schulze Summer STEM Institute for Teachers Workshop.

The goal of the workshops is to have participants become immersed in the research-based practice of writing and facilitate engaging-inquiry-based STEM activities focusing on the SW Florida environment.

The Schulze Summer STEM Institute for Teachers workshops are developed through collaboration between the Conservancy of Southwest Florida education staff, Whitaker Center FGCU faculty associates, FGCU’s Vester Marine Field Station, and Lehigh Elementary STEM faculty. It has been around since 2013.

