Local group seeks items as they prepare to help Jamaicans post-Melissa

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A group of dedicated volunteers is working to send much-needed items to communities in Jamaica, and they are calling on the local community to help. As they work to gather items, organizers say they are still in particular need of canned goods, clothing, and baby items such as diapers and wipes.

You can help a local doctor send needed items to Jamaica

Dr. Deanie Singh Brown of Premier Mobile Clinic is one of the key organizers helping to coordinate the effort. Contributions can be made through The Collaboratory in Fort Myers, and drop-offs will be accepted at Premier Mobile Clinic, located off Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Needed items include:



baby items (diapers/wipes,etc.)

canned sardines

mackerel

corned beef

dry milk

solar lights

insect repellent

sheets

solar chargers

Brown joins local entrepreneurs Stacy Lee-Williams and Cornell Bunting, along with Michelle Hylton-Terry of the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency.

You can learn more about the group's efforts to help people in Jamaica here.