LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Multiple brush fires erupted in Lehigh Acres Tuesday evening as a result of lightning strikes in the area.

As of 5:15 p.m., the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (LAFD) confirmed a total of three brush fires had been started by lightning.

LAFD said one of the fires had been put out, and the other two were still being worked on.