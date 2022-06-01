Lightning strikes Bonita Springs home, sparking fire

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Tuesday's round of intense storms contributed to at least one house fire in Southwest Florida.

Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District said they responded to a fire on Bonita Fairways they believe was caused by a lightning strike.

In a Facebook post made around 9 p.m. Wednesday, crews said the call came in with smoke showing from the roof of the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames and inspected the roof closely for signs of spread and smolder.

No injuries were reported.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, homes account for about 19% of fires caused by lightning strikes but are the largest source of associated property losses.