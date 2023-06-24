Lightning sparks multiple fires across Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control District responded to three small fires caused by lightning strikes in the area.
Crews were working in the areas of Laurie Street, Columbo Ave. S and Parkdale around 4 p.m.
Shortly after, the fires were all extinguished. LAFD said rain in the area helped get the flames out.
Lightning is sparking multiple small fires throughout our District. We are currently responding to fires in three locations: 🔥1825 Laurie Street🔥1136 Columbo Ave S🔥631 Parkdale
— Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) June 24, 2023