Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lightning sparks multiple fires across Lehigh Acres

Lightning Photos 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stephanie Kirby
Lightning Photos 2017
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 17:11:50-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control District responded to three small fires caused by lightning strikes in the area.

Crews were working in the areas of Laurie Street, Columbo Ave. S and Parkdale around 4 p.m.

Shortly after, the fires were all extinguished. LAFD said rain in the area helped get the flames out.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!