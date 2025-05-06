LIGHTING UP LEE: County lights up blue for National Tourism Week

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County is celebrating National Tourism Week with blue lights lighting up at least 10 locations throughout the area to highlight the importance of tourism to the local economy.

From May 4 to 10, the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau will again launch its “Light Up Lee” initiative. Throughout the week, landmarks and iconic locations across Lee County will be illuminated in blue to spotlight the vital role tourism plays in the local economy and community.

Those include:



Cape Coral City Hall fountain

Control tower at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

Edison and Ford Winter Estates

Fort Myers City Hall fountain and river basin fountains

IMAG History & Science Center

Lee Health Sports Complex / Hammond Stadium fountain

Luminary Hotel & Co.

Old Lee County Courthouse

Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

Wonder Gardens

According to data from the Lee County government, the region welcomed 3.2 million visitors in 2024 who spent more than $3.1 billion while visiting the area.

Tourism supported 42,000 jobs last year, generating nearly $1.6 billion in wages and salaries.

Local residents benefited as well, saving $1,049 per household in state and local taxes, according to the Lee County government.

The county reports that even after the most recent hurricanes, tourism is still moving in a positive direction.

County officials hope to attract even more tourism this year with various initiatives to draw visitors to the area.

Click here to view events and ways the county is encouraging tourism, this year.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

