Lighthouse and Causeway Beach parking lots reopen on Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla. — The City of Sanibel announced that the Lighthouse Beach Bayside and Causeway Beach parking lots will reopen to the public Friday, June 30.

These are the final two parking lots to reopen on the island, meaning all public access beach park locations are now open to the public.

Lightouse Beach Bayside parking lot is located on Periwinkle Way. Causeway Beach parking is on Sextant Drive.

The fishing pier near Lighthouse Beach Park remains closed.

The city is reminding residents that all beach parking locations require a beach parking permit or hourly paid parking.