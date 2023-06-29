Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lighthouse and Causeway Beach parking lots reopen on Sanibel

Sanibel Island’s Historic Lighthouse
Copyright Wikimedia Commons
<a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Sanibel_Island_Light#/media/File:Beach_and_Sanibel_Lighthouse_From_Fishing_Pier_2.jpg">Wikimedia Commons</a>
Sanibel Island’s Historic Lighthouse
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 16:37:35-04

SANIBEL, Fla. — The City of Sanibel announced that the Lighthouse Beach Bayside and Causeway Beach parking lots will reopen to the public Friday, June 30.

These are the final two parking lots to reopen on the island, meaning all public access beach park locations are now open to the public.

Lightouse Beach Bayside parking lot is located on Periwinkle Way. Causeway Beach parking is on Sextant Drive.

The fishing pier near Lighthouse Beach Park remains closed.

The city is reminding residents that all beach parking locations require a beach parking permit or hourly paid parking.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!