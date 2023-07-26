LIFE organization calls for openness in Fort Myers affordable housing process

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Interfaith for Empowerment organization, also called LIFE is speaking out on issues it's finding with the city of Fort Myers. The group is asking for transparency in the city's process to build affordable housing units.

That involves reporting how much money is in the fund, what projects are started as a result, and how long they will take.

Mary Stockton is the pastor at New Image Tabernacle Church. She says she and the congregation she leads have a very close relationship. They often tell her about their worries regarding a lack of affordable housing in Fort Myers, especially since Hurricane Ian.

"We just feel it's a basic right for people to have a decent place to live," Stockton said.

Rusty May, one concerned congregation member among many others went before the Fort Myers city council on July 17 to follow up on a process they started. It's called the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

"One of the questions (they asked the council to answer) was, when can we expect more projects to begin and when can we expect that there would be people who can have some hope in terms of moving into a home they can afford," May said.

When selling certain city-owned properties, the city councilors agreed for part of the profit to go into the fund and build affordable housing units with it.

Mayor Anderson said in June of 2022 this weight is not on the city government.

In January 2023, he said his stance had not really changed. July 25, his schedule did not allow time for a comment or interview.

Stockton disagrees with his perspective.

"When they say it's not their responsibility, it is the responsibility of the elected officials to utilize the funds that they have so that policies are made that will impact all of the people and that includes the poor people as well," Stockton said.