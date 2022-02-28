Life in prison for man convicted of 2020 murder

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man convicted of second-degree murder was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

Roscoe Randolph Jordan was found guilty in January for the Labor Day 2020 shooting death of a man standing outside a Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. convenience store.

Prosecutors say Jordan and the victim had an argument prior to the shooting. They said Jordan returned to the scene of the crime, without a mask, while investigators were still processing evidence.

The state attorney's office says video evidence of the murder helped convict Jordan.