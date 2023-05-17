Watch Now
Life in prison for Bonita Springs man convicted of sex crimes against a child

Posted at 4:12 PM, May 17, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's office today sentenced a 60-year-old Bonita Springs man to life in prison for committing sex crimes against a child.

Stephen Ford was found guilty of sexual battery of a child younger than 12 and lewd or lascivious molestation. He is to serve two consecutive life sentences for the charges.

Ford was found guilty in March of this year. He has been in the Lee County Jail since then.

Investigation into Ford began in October of 2020 when a family member overheard the victim telling a friend about a previous incident. The family member then contacted the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

It was also found that Ford had molested the child victim multiple times between September of 2014 and September of 2020.

